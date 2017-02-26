Malik Akowuah says Hearts of Oak must beat WA All Stars for their fans

Midfielder Malik Akowuah is urging Hearts of Oak to defeat WA All Stars to appease their demanding fans who have not been impressed with performance of the team in the first three games of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts are under mounting pressure to win for the first time this season when they take on bogey side WA All Stars at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.

The Rainbow Club have managed just 3 points out of a possible nine following stalemates against Inter Allies, Medeama and Ebusua Dwarfs.

And the midfielder wants them to record their first win against the defending champions who bettered them 3-1 at the same venue last season.

“Our fans are not happy, I know they are expecting a lot from us, I know it was their wish to see us on top of the table by this time,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.

“We have 3 points so far, we have not lost a game, i want them to come in their numbers on Sunday and support us to victory.

“We want to win for them, without the supporters we can’t perform so they have to come and support us to victory.”

“Hopefully we will win for them on Sunday and make every Hearts supporter happy.”

