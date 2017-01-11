Malik Akowuah wants to win the more titles with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah is looking forward to helping Hearts of Oak return to winning trophies after joining them from Medeama last season.

The highly rated midfielder is one of the players that have been brought in to help boost the team.

“Since I arrived at Hearts of oak I have been very happy with the way things have turned out,” Akowuah told Asempa FM

“I am looking at the possibility of helping the team win trophies in the coming season.”

Hearts of Oak finished third in the previous season and will be looking to improve on that the coming season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)