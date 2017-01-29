Mallam Yahaya signs one year contract as New Edubiase United coach

New Edubiase United have completed the signing of Mallam Yahaya as their new head coach for the Division One League on a one-year deal.

He put pen to paper in the presence of Club Yakubu Abdul Salam, Vice-president Carl Wilson and board member Adams Abdul Salam.

Yahaya, an ex-Ghana international, has been tasked to return the team to the Ghana Premier League on his first attempt.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has coaching experience from handling King Faisal and Cornestone and Nzema Kotoko.

