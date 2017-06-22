Malmo FF Sporting chief Anderson hails capture of Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo

Malmo FF Sporting Director Daniel Andersson has hailed the signing of Sweden's hottest property, Kingsley Sarfo.

The hugely talented midfielder has joined the Swedish giants on four-year deal from fellow Swedish side Sirius IK.

And the club's sporting chief Daniel Andersson has been left happy with the capture of the Ghanaian.

"Kingsley Sarfo is an interesting player with great potential that has had a great development in the past year," he told the club's website

"He is very technical with a fine left foot, hugely confident with the ball and have good eye for the game.

"He has already shown that he is a high Premier Division level and we believe he will develop further."

Sarfo, who was said to have been targeted by several clubs in Europe, is delighted over the chance to further his career with a bigger club.

Sarfo is considered the hottest talent in the Swedish top-flight so far this season.

He is wanted by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah while the Swedish authorities want to fast-track his passport to enable him play for them.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)