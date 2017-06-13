Maltese champions Hibernians interested in signing ex-Ghana youth defender Daniel Sowatey

Maltese champions Hibernians are reportedly interested in signing former Ghana Under-20 defender Daniel Sowatey.

The giants have been impressed with the qualities of the youngster who joined Xaghra United last season.

He centre-back scored five goals in 25 appearances for the second-tier side to ignite interest in his services.

However, further reports claim fellow Maltese side Hammarum could gazump the deal as they keep a close eye on his situation.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)