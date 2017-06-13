Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Maltese champions Hibernians interested in signing ex-Ghana youth defender Daniel Sowatey

Published on: 13 June 2017

Maltese champions Hibernians are reportedly interested in signing former Ghana Under-20 defender Daniel Sowatey.  

The giants have been impressed with the qualities of the youngster who joined  Xaghra United last season.

He centre-back scored five goals in 25 appearances for the second-tier side to ignite interest in his services.

However, further reports claim fellow Maltese side Hammarum could gazump the deal as they keep a close eye on his situation.

 

