Maltese champions Hibernians interested in signing ex-Ghana youth defender Daniel Sowatey
Maltese champions Hibernians are reportedly interested in signing former Ghana Under-20 defender Daniel Sowatey.
The giants have been impressed with the qualities of the youngster who joined Xaghra United last season.
He centre-back scored five goals in 25 appearances for the second-tier side to ignite interest in his services.
However, further reports claim fellow Maltese side Hammarum could gazump the deal as they keep a close eye on his situation.