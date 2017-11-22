Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Razak Brimah becomes father for the second time as partner delivers baby girl

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah missed Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 win at Bidvest Wits on Tuesday after travelling to Spain to welcome the birth of his daughter, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Brimah became a father for the second time last Saturday, 18 November 2017, when his partner Melisa Pajares delivered at the Hospital Universitario de Guadalajara.

The Ghana international was granted permission by his South African Absa Premiership side to travel on Friday.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the former Black Stars N0.1 has decided to name the cutie baby after his mother Atu.

Brimah has a four-year-old son Nasser who was also born in Spain.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)