Man City, PSG and Lyon have offers for Ghana U17 striker Emmanuel Toku

Published on: 29 May 2017
Man of the match Emmanuel Toku of Ghana during the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Ghana and Niger at the Port Gentil Stadium, Gabon on 24 May 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cheetah FC president Abdul Hayye Yartey claims several European giants including Manchester City are after the signature of Ghana 17 striker Emmanuel Toku.

Toku won two man of the match awards at the just concluded African U17 Championship.

He also scored two goals for the silver medal winning side.

''We have received offers from French sides PSG, Lyon and Manchester City but no decision has been taken,'' Yartey told GHANASoccernet.com

''When we return from the tournament, we will look through and see what offer is best for him [Toku].

Toku is a student at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School in Kumasi.

