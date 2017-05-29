Man City, PSG and Lyon have offers for Ghana U17 striker Emmanuel Toku

Cheetah FC president Abdul Hayye Yartey claims several European giants including Manchester City are after the signature of Ghana 17 striker Emmanuel Toku.

Toku won two man of the match awards at the just concluded African U17 Championship.

He also scored two goals for the silver medal winning side.

''We have received offers from French sides PSG, Lyon and Manchester City but no decision has been taken,'' Yartey told GHANASoccernet.com

''When we return from the tournament, we will look through and see what offer is best for him [Toku].

Toku is a student at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School in Kumasi.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)