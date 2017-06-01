Man City set to decide future of Ghana new boy Thomas Agyepong after successful  loan spell at NAC Breda

Manchester City are set to decide the future of Ghanaian kid Thomas Agyepong following a successful loan spell at Dutch side NAC Breda.

The youngster has ended his 12-months stint where he helped NAC to secure promotion to the Dutch top-flight.

The 20-year-old is expected to return to his parent club who will decide his future for the 2017/2018 season.

He has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 11 June.

The former Right To Dream Academy boy will also feature in international friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively.