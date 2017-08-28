Man City smash Ghanaian transfer record with $2m swoop for talented teenager Aminu Mohammed

Manchester City have smashed the Ghanaian transfer record with their US$ 2m offer for talented WAFA kid Aminu Mohammed.

Striker Emmanuel Clottey held that record after Tunisian giants Esperance paid US$ 1.5 million for the then Berekum Chelsea player in 2012.

Mohammed, 16, has immense dribbling skills and scoring abilities and has been likened to Brazil superstar Neymar.

There are reports Spanish giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich of Germany were after his signature.

He spent two weeks with City on observation before he was handed the bumper deal after extensive negotiations.

Man City signed him last week after negotiations with his Ghana Premier League side WAFA were completed.

He will be loaned out to a club in Norway, Holland, France or Belgium for him to gain playing time and valuable European experience before he will return to City.

