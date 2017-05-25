Man-of-the-Match Emmanuel Toku dedicates decisive penalty goal to Ghanaian fans

Ghana U17 striker Emmanuel Toku has dedicated winning goal against Niger to fans of the team for their support.

The Cheetah FC scored the decisive penalty to ensure the Black Starlets edged Le Mena Cadets 6-5 to book a final spot at the African Junior Championship.

Toku was named Man of the Match for his displays and that was his second at the tournament.

''I’m very happy that I eventually scored the winning penalty; I dedicate this goal for the people of Ghana at home as well as those at the stadium today to support us,'' Toku said.

''We would give our best in the final to win the trophy.''

