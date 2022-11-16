Man Utd sent scouts to watch Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United sent scouts to observe Netherlands international of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong multiple times

The Premier League club may be looking for a new right-back in January, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at the club uncertain, and they have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender.

Frimpong is on United's radar, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but a January deal could be difficult.

“They need probably a new right-back. As an opportunity on the market, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the players they are following,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“They have sent their scouts multiple times to follow him, but Bayer Leverkusen will try to keep the player until the end of the season, so it’s not going to be an easy one.”

Since moving from Celtic to Leverkusen in 2021, Frimpong has really impressed. According to FBref, the Dutch player's positional peers over the past year have ranked him in the 98th percentile for dribbles completed and the 98th for touches in the penalty area of the opposition.

Frimpong snubbed Ghana for Netherlands and is part of their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.