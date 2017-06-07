Manchester City starlet Yaw Yeboah says Dutch Eredivisie is good hunting ground for young talents

Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah says the Dutch League is a good hunting ground for young talents.

Yeboah, 20, enjoyed a fabolous loan spell at FC Twente where he featured 26 times and scored two goals.

The Ghana international, who is owned by Manchester City, says the Dutch Eredivisie is a good starting ground.

“I actually want to play football that was all I wanted to do since I was born, just to play," he told Accra-based Citi FM

"I don’t care about whatever is behind anything, I just want to be on the pitch and play and make myself happy so going to Holland was a good thing.

He added: “You can see more young players play in the Dutch league which is fantastic. Good Talents. A lot of footballers like Suarez, Zlatan and Atsu played in the Dutch League and so it weren’t anything that anything that I thought would have affected my performance.

“I went in, I was able to fit in, I played a couple of games and I really did well and it continued like that so it has been fantastic.”

