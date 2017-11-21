Manchester City to swoop for Algeria ace Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City

PEP GUARDIOLA is interested in bringing Algerian striker Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City from Leicester City, according to reports in Spain.

The Leicester winger is still linked with a move away from the King Power after failing to complete dream moves in the last two summers.

Algerian Mahrez, 26, is now being looked at by Guardiola, report Don Balon, who wants to add depth to his already formidable squad.

The report claims that Guardiola wants a right winger to replace Jesus Navas, who returned to boyhood club Sevilla this summer after four years at the Etihad.

Mahrez would not likely be a starter in the Man City side, but would add dynamism from the bench.

Guardiola and Mahrez briefly shared a chat and a laugh at the end of Man City's 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)