Manchester City's Thomas Agyepong talks up fruitful loan spell at Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda

Manchester City-owned Thomas Agyepong believes his loan move to Dutch Eredivisie side NAC has made him a better player.

The Ghana winger is in his second season with Dutch outfit, having helped them gain promotion to the Eredivisie in 2016/17.

Last season, he made 24 appearances and scored two goals in the regular campaign as Breda clinched promotion via the playoffs.

Agyepong now feels his game has developed as a result of his loan experience.

"I've realised I've improved a lot since signing for City to now," he told City TV. "I'm very happy with myself.

"There's still room for improvement, but from the journey where I started, I can see that I've improved.

"It all comes down to hard work. With the people here and with my team mates, everything is achievable."

