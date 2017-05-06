Manchester United and Manchester City tracking Ghanaian kid Brian Brobbey

English giants Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Dutch-born Ghanaian wonderkid Brian Brobbey.

Scouts of the two English Premier League clubs have sent scout to watch the 15-year-old.

Brobbey is one of the fast-rising youngsters to emerge from the famous Ajax Academy.

It is widely expected in Amsterdam, Brobbey, born of Ghanaian parents is around two years from away from making his first team debut for the Dutch giants.

Ajax have a rich history of bringing through young players, and have another potential superstar on their hands with the young striker.

Brobbey, comes from good footballing stock with his older brother Samuel playing for FC Twente Under-21’s.

