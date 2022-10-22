Manchester United join race for Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The English giants have earmarked the 21-year-old as a winter transfer target as they seek to reinforce their squad when the market opens.

Frimpong has been in blistering form in the ongoing campaign for Bayer Leverkusen despite the German outfit's struggles. The former Manchester City youth team player has scored five goals for the Bundesliga outfit this season and provided two assists.

United see him as the best to compete for the right-back position with Diogo Dalot following Aaron Wan Bissaka's failure to convince Erik Ten Hag.

Frimpong, who has been included in Holland's preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup, is also on the radar of European champions Real Madrid.

The Dutch youth international has three years left on his current deal with Leverkusen and could leave for a high price. He joined the German side from Celtic in 2021.