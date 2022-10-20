Manfred Osei Kwadwo: SC Preußen Münster Ghanaian midfielder sidelined for a month

Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo has been ruled out of action for German fourth-tier side SC Preußen Münster between three to four weeks with an injury.

The 27-year-old Kumasi-born midfielder suffered a muscle injury in his thigh during the side's 2-0 win over Straelen on August 27.

The Ghanaian is yet to recover since the setback with a one month timeline set for his return to the pitch.

Osei Kwadwo has endured frustrating injury spells in his career and will be eager to shake the latest problem off.

At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, a a torn tendon paralysed him for 140 days. He then tore the laterla ligament in his knee which kept him out of action for 76 days and the recent setback taken him out of action for 53 days.

"I can't say exactly at the moment." the Ghanaian said when asked when he expects to return to the pitch.

The player's contract with the side expires at the end of the current campaign and remains unclear if he will be handed a new deal to his injury prone situation.

Sporting director Peter Niemeyer has been left gutted by the latest situation after the player showed immense quality in the matches that he has featured.

"Manni was able to indicate the quality he has. All the more bitter for him and us that he has to pass again and again."he said

“Of course, Manni has a mental low point from time to time. That's normal when you have to put up with so much.

"But as soon as he joins the boys in the dressing room, he almost always exudes a good mood. Kwadwo is just a positive guy, so good for the squad."

He is undergoing his rehabilitation in the "Stellwerk" in Münster and will feature in the Regionalliga West league when he recovers.