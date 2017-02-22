Marcel Desailly: Former French international hugely tipped for Black Stars coaching job

CHELSEA and France legend Marcel Desailly is being tipped to become the next manager of the Ghana national team.

The former AC Milan ace is seen as perfect for the job by Ghanaian football insiders after Avram Grant left the post earlier this month.

Grant managed to get Ghana to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, but they were knocked out by eventual winners Cameroon.

Desailly, 48, has not managed a top club or national team, but his 20-year career gives him a wealth of experience.

He was four years old when his family relocated from Accra to France, before beginning his illustrious career at Nantes in Ligue 1.

Desailly later went on to win the Champions League with Marseille in 1993 and AC Milan in 1994 before going on to play for France and win the World Cup in 1998.

