Mark Noonan insists Pobiman project will happen

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan has confirmed financial arrangements between his outfit and contractors of the Pobiman project.

The Rainbow Club acquired a land for the Project almost a decade ago but have failed to erect an edifice, hence the club's lack of facilities for training and have resorted to the Legon Ajax Park for their practice.

And following the appointment of the American Marketing guru, the club’s Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV confirmed that the club will start its Pobiman project soon.

The Pobiman Ultra Modern Training Complex will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dinning Hall.

Mark Noonan took to twitter to confirm that the project will definitely come on.

He tweeted,"Good evening @ HeartsOfOakGH. Many have asked, what's up with Pobiman? Is it ever going to happen? Well, yes. It IS happening. We have signed detailed financial documents with our building manufacturer. MAJOR investment. Know any good project managers? Let's roll # AHOSC "

Good evening @HeartsOfOakGH. Many have asked, what's up with Pobiman? Is it ever going to happen? Well, yes. It IS happening. We have signed detailed financial documents with our building manufacturer. MAJOR investment. Know any good project managers? Let's roll #AHOSC

— Mark D. Noonan (@MDNOONAN) April 2, 2018

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)