Masses travel to watch Kennedy Agyapong's "who watches the watchman?"

Several people all over the country thronged to the forecourt of Ken City Media in Accra to view the much anticipated video “Who watches the watchman”.

Most of them were full of praised for the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong for standing for the truth. They believe his quest to expose the rot of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a step in the right direction.

The video was shown at the forecourt of Kennedy Agyapong's Oman FM at Madina in Accra on Wednesday evening. Even though it was telecast live on NET 2 TV many Ghanaians thronged the venue to have a glimpse of what Kennedy Agyapong had against Anas.

Kennedy Agyapong has explained that the video dubbed 'Who watches the watchman', is his own own version of secret recordings of how Anas operates undercover.

In the the video priemiered on Wednesday, one critical thing that appeared was the admission by a man purported to be Anas that he had taken $100,000 bribe from one Baba Tunde to get a criminal case botched in court.

"So at that time, they buy me with a $100,000 because he somehow relates to me," the supposed Anas is heard saying.

The man is heard telling a woman identified as the public prosecutor handling case that $5000 had been transferred into her account to for her to skew the evidence in favour of those who paid him.