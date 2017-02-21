Massive blow for Medeama as midfield maestro Kwesi Donsu is ruled out of Inter Allies clash

Medeama have been dealt a severe blow ahead of their Premier League fixture against Inter Allies after midfield dynamo Kwesi Donsu was ruled out.

Donsu has failed to recover from an injury he picked up during their league clash at Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The club has announced the hugely influential midfielder will miss the clash due to the setback.

Another big blow for us as crocked Kwesi Donsu has been ruled out of the clash against @InterAlliesFC in the @ghana_league tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dmlI64mFEU — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 21, 2017

The former Berekum Arsenal midfielder joins winger Bennett Ofori in the treatment room.

The absence of the two players is a killer blow to the side ahead of the crucial tie against Eleven Is To One at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Medeama are aiming to continue their fine home run against the Accra-based side in front of their fans.

They are third on the table after picking four points from their opening two games.

