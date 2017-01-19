Massive blow: Ghana FA confirms Baba Rahman serious injury, to leave Black Stars AFCON camp today

The Ghana FA has confirmed that their defender Baba Rahman will travel to Germany on Thursday as he will miss the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a bruised meniscus during the tournament in Gabon.

Baba will travel to Germany today (Thursday) to undergo further tests and possible surgery over a knee injury he suffered on Tuesday.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) took the decision in consultation with his club Schalke after tests were carried out on the injury in the Gabonese capital of Libreville on Wednesday.

The Ghana medical team led by Dr. Adam Baba revealed that the defender suffered "a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee."

A Ghana team official will accompany the defender on the journey to Germany on Thursday evening.

The GFA said in their statement that they 'will offer all the support to the dedicated and hardworking Baba Rahman on his road to recovery.'

The Black Stars player was accompanied by Dr. Baba to Libreville on Wednesday from the team's base of Port Gentil.

With no MRI facilities in Port Gentil, the Black Stars player had to travel to Librevile for the tests to be carried out before the full extent of injury was determined.

The left-back suffered the knee problem during the Black Stars 1-0 win over Uganda in Group D.

The 22-year-old had to come off in the 39th minute to be replaced by Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong, ending his spell with his country.

German side Shalke confirmed that the player will return to them to undergo treatment and is unlikely to return to the tournament.

Rahman made 23 appearances for Chelsea during the 2015/16 season having joined the club from Augsburg the summer leading up to the campaign.

The defender is set to remain in Germany with Shalke for the rest of the season, with the club currently 11th in the league table.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)