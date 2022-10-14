Match-Fixing: Judge orders journalists out of court as hearing between AshGold vs GFA begins

Journalists covering the Ashantigold SC vs Ghana Football Association (GFA) case at the Accra Human Rights Court have been asked to step out of the court by the Judge before proceedings got underway.

The miners are determined to thwart the season following their demotion to third-tier over a match manipulation claim.

AshantiGold president Dr Kwaku Frimpong has filed a motion of injunction on the Ghana Premier League to be halted for its case on the match-fixing scandal to be heard before the league resumes.

The Ghana Football Association is currently in court to appeal to the Judge to quash the injunction on the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana FA were represented in court by Madam Odofoley Nortey Esq., Director of Legal and Prosecution, Mariam Serwaa Mensah Quainoo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Executive Council members Nana Oduro Sarfo and Kingsley Osei Bonsu

AshantiGold President Dr Kwaku Frimpong and his lawyer Sammy Crabbe were also present for the hearing.

The case is still in session.