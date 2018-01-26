Match officials for Aduana-Kotoko Super Cup clash announced

Match officials for the Sunday's Super Cup clash between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko have been revealed.

The match which is scheduled to come off at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium will see MTN holders Asante Kotoko battle last term's league champions Aduana Stars.

The game will serve as a curtain raiser for the upcoming Ghana League season.

Below are the match officials:

Referee – Prosper Adii

Asst. 1 – Haruna Bawa

Asst. 2 – Augustin Akugre

4th Ref – Nathan Anaafo

MC – Leanier Addy

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)