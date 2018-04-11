Match Preview: Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders- Defending champions pumped up to blow away regional rivals

Aduana Stars look to have finally managed to find the way out of the crisis by snatching back-to-back wins in the league and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

The winning thread has seen the Fire Boys score twelve goals in two just two games conceding only once.

It is another huge test on Wednesday afternoon when they take on debutants Eleven Wonders FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu stadium in a regional derby.

There is nothing more inspiring than securing an advantage in an African club competition play-off with a 6-1 emphatic win last Sunday over Madagascar side Fosa Juniors.

The champions will be without striker Derrick Sasraku who is still in the treatment room.

Left back Justice Anane is a huge doubt for this game due to an injury he sustained in the continental fixture last weekend.

Eleven Wonders FC have their fine start of a debut top-flight campaign hit a snag following losses in their last two premiership games.

A 1-0 narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko SC a fortnight ago in Kumasi and a 2-0 home loss to Liberty Professionals at the Len Clay stadium.

A live TV broadcast of their fixture last Sunday aided the change of their home grounds from Techiman to Obuasi.

The newcomers had gone unbeaten in their first three matches in the premier league, a great beginning in a maiden elite division season.

Wonders eliminated the Fire Boys from the FA Cup round of 64 last year with a 2-0 win.

They are counting on this to upset the title holders on Wednesday.

Abdul Mumuni Gammel has almost all his players available for the derby after the return of captain Prince Gyan, Francis Larbi and Isaac Baah to full fitness.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Aduana Stars wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Eleven Wonders FC wins = 0

Aduana Stars have suffered only two losses in their last eleven fixtures in the premier league.

(W6 D3 L2)

Eleven Wonders FC have managed just a single win in their five matches played in the premiership. They have lost all last two.

(W1 D2 L2)

Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last thirty home fixtures in the premier league.

(W24 D6 L0)

Eleven Wonders FC have picked just one point from their two travels in the premier league.

(W0 D1 L1)

This fixture will be the first ever clash between Aduana Stars and Eleven Wonders FC in the premier league history.

Eleven Wonders FC have beaten Aduana Stars once in their two meetings outside the premiership.

2017 FA Cup R64 - Eleven Wonders FC 2-0 Aduana Stars

G8 Pre-season Tourney - Aduana Stars 3-1 Eleven Wonders FC

Aduana Stars have allowed only two goals in their net in their last sixteen home games in the premier league.

Eleven Wonders FC have not kept any clean sheet from their two away matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

