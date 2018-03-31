Match Preview: Aduana Stars vs Inter Allies- Defending champions can't disappoint fans in first home match of the season

Aduana Stars have been terrific in the last three weeks with a humiliation 4-0 scoreline against ES Sétif in the CAF Champions League and a 2-0 defeat at WAFA SC last Wednesday.

It means a lot to a defending league champions as they have managed only a point so far in the season.

Now they will turn their attentions to Inter Allies FC and they will be expected to win this game at the Nana Agyemang Badu park on Sunday.

Not only a win this weekend will be a redemption for the Fire Boys, it will also serve as a booster ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off next weekend.

They host Malagasy club Fosa Juniors at the same venue in the first leg.

Derrick Sasraku remains on the sidelines as he has failed to recover from an ankle problem to face the Eleven Is To One side this Sunday.

Hafiz Adams, Caleb Amankwah, Emmanuel Boateng, Paul Aidoo and Farouk Adams are in contention of making their home debuts if the coach selects them.

Inter Allies FC are poised to end their poor road show in the premier league in over a year by upsetting the champions in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday.

Since 11th September, 2016, the Eleven Is To One side have not recorded an away win in the premiership.

Last weekend, they lost 1-0 to Asante Kotoko SC at the Babayara stadium in Kumasi.

With their home moved to Cape Coast stadium last Wednesday due to live TV broadcast, Inter Allies FC still beat regional rivals Liberty Professionals by 2-0.

This gives them some morale for their trip to the Brong Ahafo region.

Baffour Gyawu scored a brace on his first in the midweek. He is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

Japanese-American gaffer Kenichi Yatsuhashi has a full squad for the journey to the home of the champions.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 8

Aduana Stars wins = 4

Drawn matches = 1

Inter Allies FC wins = 3

~ Aduana Stars have lost only two of their last ten games in the premiership. They are winless in the last three.

(W5 D3 L2)

~ Inter Allies FC have lost just once in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W4 D1 L1)

~ Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last twenty nine home fixtures in the premier league.

(W23 D6 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC are winless in their last seventeen away matches in the premiership.

(W0 D9 L8)

~ Aduana Stars have not lost in any of their four home clashes with Inter Allies FC in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC have recorded only one victory in their last five premier league matches against Aduana Stars.

(W1 D1 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have conceded only two goals in their last fifteen home fixtures in the premiership.

~ Inter Allies FC have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last nine travels in the premier league.

