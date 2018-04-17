Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea- Porcupines on redemption task against Blues

Asante Kotoko SC were beaten 1-0 by newly promoted Dreams FC as their poor away form in the league continued and missed the chance to level on points with leaders Ashanti Gold SC.

The Porcupine Warriors are coming back to the Baba Yara stadium to welcome Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday with the hope of bouncing back with a victory.

The Reds have their confidence in their home form ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

They are unbeaten in their last twenty eight home games in the premiership at the Babayara stadium and are poised to stretch it.

Obed Owusu will be a reliable source if the Porcupine Warriors are to see off Berekum Chelsea in Wednesday's game.

The forward has netted twice in the three home games this campaign.

Sadick Adams despite his return from injury, remains out. Daniel Darkwah and Isaac Amponsah are also out with injuries.

Berekum Chelsea needed a derby win on Sunday to move out of the bottom of the league table. They sit just one place ahead of the drop on goals difference.

The Blues beat Bechem United 1-0 at the Babayara stadium where they served one of their three home match ban.

The visitors are making a trip to Kumasi with one of the worst away records in the premier league with only one victory in their last thirty seven outings.

Failure to avoid a defeat on Wednesday against the Porcupine Warriors could see the Blues climb down the league ladder to the relegation zone.

Frederick Owusu Addae is expected back in the squad for midweek's clash. He wasn't available for last Sunday's regional derby.

Kwame Amoako Antwi is still out whilst goalkeeper Yusif Moro could be left out once again after losing his first choice role to Gideon Ahenkorah.

A big howler in their 1-0 loss to Karela United FC last Thursday is costing Moro his place.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 18

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 7

Drawn matches = 6

Berekum Chelsea wins = 5

Asante Kotoko SC have managed just three victories in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L3)

Berekum Chelsea have recorded only two wins out of their last six fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L3)

Asante Kotoko SC are undefeated in their last twenty eight home games in the premiership.

(W17 D11 L0)

Berekum Chelsea have failed to pick a single point from their last six trips in the premier league.

(W0 D0 L6)

Asante Kotoko SC have suffered only two defeats in their nine home meetings with Berekum Chelsea in the premiership.

(W5 D2 L2)

Berekum Chelsea have lost only one of their last seven premier league matches against Asante Kotoko SC.

(W2 D4 L1)

Asante Kotoko SC have kept only three clean sheets out of their last ten home fixtures in the premier league.

Berekum Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in their last nineteen away matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)