Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs- Porcupines face another tough task

Asante Kotoko SC are back at the Baba Yara stadium on Wednesday afternoon to welcome visitors from the coastal region in the shape of Ebusua Dwarfs.

Fresh from their regional derby defeat in the weekend, the Porcupine Warriors will be looking for a rapid response in midweek's game against the Mysterious club.

Ashanti Gold SC deservedly and convincingly defeated the Reds last Sunday at the Len Clay stadium.

This fixture provides an opportunity for Asante Kotoko SC to stretch their home unbeaten streak to twenty eight.

New striker Frederick Boateng is ready to make his first bow for the club on Wednesday after his International Transfer Certificate was sorted.

If selected by coach Paa Kwesi Fabin in the midweek, Boateng will make his Porcupine debut against his former employers.

Defensive duo Amos Frimpong and Daniel Darkwah are unavailable for selection due to injuries they are carrying.

Striker Sadick Adams has returned to light training on road to full recovery and won't play any part in this fixture in the midweek.

Ebusua Dwarfs have their campaign taken a nose dive after a good start with a victory in the season's opener.

They have drawn blank in the last four premiership matches with two losses and two draws.

The Mysterious Club seek for at least a point from their journey to Kumasi or they move to the drop zone with a defeat.

The Crabs failed to take advantage of their home fixture last Saturday to record win number two of the season when they drew 1-1 with Bechem United

The game was played at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi due to a live broadcast schedule.

Danso Wiredu Mensah was handed his maiden appearance in the posts for Ebusua Dwarfs last weekend.

He is expected to start again on Wednesday.

Isaac Donkor is suspended and won't travel with the team to Kumasi after he was sent off in the dying minutes of Saturday's match.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 18

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 9

Drawn matches = 5

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 4

Asante Kotoko SC have only three wins out of their last ten matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L5)

Ebusua Dwarfs have recorded just two losses in their last seven fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L2)

Asante Kotoko SC are without a defeat in their last twenty seven home games in the premiership.

(W16 D11 L0)

Ebusua Dwarfs have managed only one victory from their last six away matches in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L4)

Asante Kotoko SC have lost only one of their nine home matches against Ebusua Dwarfs in the league since 1999.

(W7 D1 L1)

Ebusua Dwarfs have just one victory in their last eleven premiership encounters with Asante Kotoko SC.

(W1 D3 L7)

Asante Kotoko SC have managed to keep just three clean sheets from their last nine home games in the premiership.

Ebusua Dwarfs have only one clean sheet in their last ten premier league matches as the guests.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)