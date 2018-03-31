Match Preview: Bechem United vs AshantiGold- Hunters attempt to halt leaders AshGold on neutral ground

Bechem United will get a nice chance to record their second home win and a second win in the entire campaign when they host leaders Ashanti Gold SC at the Babayara stadium this Saturday.

The match has been rescheduled to come on in Kumasi for a live TV broadcast.

The Hunters aim at maintaining their form against the Elephants to get back to winning ways.

They have not lost to Ashanti Gold SC in any premiership fixture since February, 2015 with two wins and three draws in the process.

The Hunters are coming into the game holding a defeat from last Wednesday. They were beaten 3-1 by newbies Eleven Wonders FC in a regional derby in Techiman.

Isaac Asiamah Badu will require full fitness before he can make his first appearance on Saturday. He is recovering from an injury.

Moro Salifu is ruled out of this fixture due to a long term injury he is treating.

Ashanti Gold SC have the chance to make it four straight wins in a new premier league season for the first time in so many years.

It is an uphill task for the Elephants to climb since they have never won a league game when the Hunters are the hosts.

They are the only side with 100% record this campaign after beating all the opponents faced this season.

Not even in the title winning 2014/2015 season were the Gold and Black outfit able to record four successive victories in the start.

Newly promoted Karela United FC are the recent victims of the Ashanti Gold SC onslaught. They were pipped 1-0 at the Len Clay stadium in the midweek.

Daniel Gozar has returned to full training and is likely to be part of the team traveling to Kumasi to face Bechem United on the weekend.

Charles Akonnor has every player available for selection for Saturday's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 10

Bechem United wins = 4

Drawn matches = 4

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 2

~ Bechem United have won three and lost three of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D0 L3)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have recorded only one loss in their last eight games in the premiership. They have won all of the last four.

(W6 D1 L1)

~ Bechem United are unbeaten in their last eleven home fixtures in the league. All of the last six have been victories.

(W8 D3 L0)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have only one victory in their last five away fixtures in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L3)

~ Bechem United have not lost in any of their last five encounters with Ashanti Gold SC in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L0)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are winless in their five visits to Bechem United in the premiership. Four of them have all been draws.

(W0 D4 L1)

~ Bechem United have kept at least a clean sheet in all of their last six home matches in the premier league.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have allowed a goal in their net in each of their last five away matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

