Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Bechem United- Erratic Blues attempt to neutralize Hunters in regional derby

Berekum Chelsea look to be struggling to adjust to life in the premiership this campaign without last season's top scoring duo Stephen Sarfo and Alfred Okai Quaye.

The two forwards bagged 20 goals to propel the Blues to finish top half on the league table last term.

They left the club for greener environment elsewhere in the World at the end of the season.

The Blues are currently languishing bottom of the premiership ladder with only five points having only one victory and a draw from five matches and one in hand.

As they tackle Bechem United at the Golden City park on Sunday in a regional derby, they are desperate to claim the maximum points to lift themselves up on the league table.

The Blues are having almost a full squad ahead of the crucial Brong Ahafo derby on Sunday .

Bechem United will spend over one and half hours on the road to Berekum for the regional derby this weekend as they aim at making two wins on the bounce this season.

The Hunters have not gone two straight victories in over a year. Since March, 2017 they have not experienced such a run in the league.

They ended their three matches winless streak last Wednesday with a 2-1 win over newcomers Dreams FC.

This is something pretty to cushion them into the derby at the Golden City park this weekend.

Key trio Isaac Asiamah Badu, Moro Salifu and Akoto Danso are still in the treatment room for a possible return to the field.

They are out of this crunchy duel.

Maxwell Frimpong is expected to be fit for the journey to Berekum to take on the Blues in the weekend's derby.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 10

Berekum Chelsea wins = 4

Drawn matches = 4

Bechem United wins = 2

• Berekum Chelsea have won only two of their last eight fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L5)

• Bechem United have lost just once in their last five matches in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L1)

• Berekum Chelsea are undefeated in their last twenty four home fixtures in the premier league.

(W18 D6 L0)

• Bechem United have managed to pick only one point from their last eleven away matches in the premiership.

(W0 D1 L10)

• Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their five home clashes with Bechem United in the premier league.

(W4 D1 L0)

• Bechem United have won only one of their last four premier league meetings with Berekum Chelsea.

(W1 D1 L2)

• Berekum Chelsea have conceded only one goal in their last five home games in the premier league.

• Bechem United have conceded in each of their last eleven premiership matches as the guests.

By Nuhu Adams

