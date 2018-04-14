Match Preview: Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko- It's repeat or revenge as both sides talk big

Dreams FC could not do much to maintain the fine form at the start of the season as they have managed to pick just a point from their last three league matches.

The Believers will need a win on Sunday when they lock horns with Asante Kotoko SC to cut short the negative run of results.

The premiership returnees head into the game on Sunday at the Dawu park with a 2-1 loss they suffered at the hands of Bechem United last Wednesday.

The Believers are hanging their belief on a 1-0 victory they recorded against the Porcupine Warriors in the G8 pre-season tournament which they were crowned champions in the end.

Despite the loss in the midweek, Philemon McCarthy remain likely to start in the posts for the second time in succession on Sunday .

This could prevent goalkeeper Isaac Amoako from facing his former club.

Captain and playmaker Leonard Owusu is back to full fitness and be making an appearance for the Believers on the weekend.

He featured against the Hunters last Wednesday.

James Wiafe is on road to full recovery from his injury which sidelines him for this encounter.

Asante Kotoko SC look to have found a glimmer of hope going into the game on Sunday at the Dawu park with a 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Babayara stadium in the midweek.

This victory is a quick response to their Ashanti Derby loss last weekend to Ashanti Gold SC with a 2-0 scoreline.

The Porcupine Warriors have the intentions of making it back to back victories for the time this season and in about nine months in the premiership.

The Reds have 10 points at moment and are sitting at the 4th position.

Only three points separate them and the summit. But a win on Sunday will still not be enough to go top of the log because of goals difference.

Daniel Darkwah has began light training following his recovery from a minor injury but looks doubtful for the journey to the Eastern region for Sunday's game.

Amos Frimpong has failed to recover from his injury which rules him out of the game against the Believers this weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 2

Dreams FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 2

• Dreams FC have managed only two victories in their last ten fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L5)

• Asante Kotoko SC have recorded just two defeats in their last six premier league matches.

(W3 D1 L2)

• Dreams FC have been losers only twice in their last fourteen home matches in the premier league.

(W7 D5 L2)

• Asante Kotoko SC have only one point from their last eight premier league matches when they are visitors.

(W0 D1 L7)

• This is the second time in the history of the premiership Dreams FC will be hosting Asante Kotoko SC at the Dawu park.

• Asante Kotoko SC were 1-0 victors in their first and only visit to Dreams FC in the premier league.

• Dreams FC have managed to keep clean sheets in all of their three home fixtures in the premier league this season.

• Asante Kotoko SC have conceded in each of their last eight away matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

