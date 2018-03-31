Match Preview: Elmina Sharks vs WAFA SC- "Botweaku Mba" try to solve Academy Boys puzzle

Elmina Sharks FC will tackle high flying WAFA SC on Saturday evening at the Babayara stadium in Kumasi instead of the Nduom sports complex for another live broadcast.

The hosts are searching for a getaway to claim their first three points of the campaign.

They have managed only a point from their two games in the season so far with one in hand after their midweek fixture against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

The Sea Animals held league champions Aduana Stars to a scoreless stalemate in their first home match this term.

It will be the first time they will beat WAFA SC in the league if it is achieved on Saturday.

With the exception of goalkeeper Joseph Essam who suffered a serious injury on the opening day, cocah Yaw Acheampong goes into this game with a full strength squad.

WAFA SC are full confidence and determination as they travel to the Ashanti region this weekend's fixture.

They stretched their home unbeaten streak to forty six with a spirited performance to beat title holders Aduana Stars by 2-0 last Wednesday.

The Academy lads will want to hold onto their best start in the premier league history by seeing off the "Botweaku Mba" on Saturday evening.

They have won twice and drawn one of their three matches in the season so far.

Red hot Aminu Mohammed is one to look up to if the Academy boys are to continue with their fine form this weekend.

He has scored in each of the fixtures he has featured this term with two of them being free-kicks along with man of the match awards in the last two.

Danish tactician Klavs Rasmussen has no injury concerns ahead of this game.

Only Abukari Ibrahim who hasn't played any match this campaign is on the injury list.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 2

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

WAFA SC wins = 2

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed only one victory out of their last five matches in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L3)

~ WAFA SC have lost just one of their last six games in the premiership. They are unbeaten in their last four.

(W3 D2 L1)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have suffered only two defeats in their last ten home fixtures in the premier league.

(W6 D2 L2)

~ WAFA SC are with just one win from their last ten away matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L7)

~ This fixture being played at the Babayara stadium will be the first ever meeting between the two teams at a neutral ground.

~ WAFA SC won their only premier league game as the guests to Elmina Sharks FC. They won 2-1 in Elmina last term.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed to keep just three clean sheets in their last seven home fixtures in the premiership.

~ WAFA SC have conceded in each of their last six premier league matches as the travellers.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)