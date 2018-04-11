Match Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars- Desperate Phobians cannot fail to deliver against Northern Blues

Hearts of Oak are in desperation to make a quick rebound from their disappointing defeat last weekend to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City park following back to back victories.

They were handed their heaviest defeat in the season with a 3-0 loss to the Blues.

The Phobians will be looking horns with nemesis Wa All Stars at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.

The Rainbow outfit hope to make it two home victories in succession for the first time this campaign with a win on Wednesday against the Northern Blues.

Inusah Musa and Samudeen Ibrahim are available for their first starts this season after recovering to full fitness.

Winful Cobbina has recovered from his injury and is available for selection on Wednesday. He trained with first team on Tuesday.

Henry Wellington will have his head coach role under serious threat if he fails to guide the Phobians to their third win of the campaign this Wednesday.

Wa All Stars are traveling to Cape Coast on Wednesday having at the back of their mind that their season could be muddled if they go back to Wa with a lose.

The Northern Blues have managed only five points from their five league games so far with only one win.

Sarfo Castro takes charge of his second game as the head coach of Wa All Stars and will be willing to get a very result before they return to the Upper West region.

His first in charge was last Saturday when the Northerners shared the spoils with Elmina Sharks FC at the Len Clay stadium.

Their home was moved from the Malik Jabir park because of a TV live broadcast.

Their last six visits to Hearts of Oak in league have seen them record three wins which hand them some sort of confidence ahead of the trip.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 20

Hearts of Oak wins = 6

Drawn matches = 4

Wa All Stars wins = 10

Hearts of Oak have recorded just three victories in their last ten matches in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L4)

Wa All Stars have managed only one win from their last six fixtures in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

Hearts of Oak have only one defeat in their last seven home fixtures in the premier league.

(W4 D2 L1)

Wa All Stars have no victory in any of their last thirteen premiership matches as the visiting team.

(W0 D5 L8)

Hearts of Oak have lost four of their ten home matches against Wa All Stars in the premier league.

(W5 D1 L4)

Wa All Stars have suffered only one defeat in their last five meetings with Hearts of Oak in the premiership.

(W3 D1 L1)

Hearts of Oak have managed to keep just two clean sheets out of their last six home games in the league.

Wa All Stars have kept only one clean sheet in their last eleven away matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

