Match Preview: Inter Allies vs Eleven Wonders- Kenichi and his boys need a win badly

Looking to make it four straight home victories, Inter Allies FC will be hosting league debutants Eleven Wonders FC at the Tema stadium on Wednesday.

The "Eleven Is To One" side also look to make it four clean sheets out of four at home with the visit of the newly promoted outfit.

They need nothing but victory on Wednesday for an instant recovery from their 1-0 loss to Medeama SC last Sunday.

The Capelli Boys are lying 8th on the league table at the moment. They could climb up five places to the 3rd position with a win in this midweek.

Niger international forward Victorien Adje Adebayor has scored in every game played at the Tema stadium this campaign in the premiership.

He has bagged three goals in the process with two of the being back to back free-kick goals.

Japanese-American tactician Kenichi Yatsuhashi will be having a full strength squad to tackle the Wonder club from the Brong Ahafo region.

Eleven Wonders FC got their campaign back on the right course by ending a three matches winless streak after being 2-1 victors against WAFA SC last Sunday.

The only second win in the season for the premier league debutants has lifted them from the danger zone to the 9th position on the league table with eight points.

Managing a victory over Inter Allies FC on Wednesday will be the first ever top-flight away triumph by the Wonder Club.

They have picked only a point from their three matches in the premier league this campaign as the travellers.

The Techiman based outfit are making the trip to the Harbour city without striker Salifu Cisse who collided with a WAFA SC defender to suffer a serious injury last Sunday.

The captain Prince Gyan is also sidelined for this encounter.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Inter Allies FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Eleven Wonders FC wins = 0

Inter Allies FC have just two victories in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W2 D0 L4)

Eleven Wonders FC have recorded only two wins in their seven matches in the premiership this campaign.

(W2 D2 L3)

Inter Allies FC have not lost in any of their last six home fixtures in the premier league.

(W5 D1 L0)

Eleven Wonders FC have managed to pick just one point from their three away games in the premiership this term.

(W0 D1 L2)

This is going to be the first ever clash between Inter Allies FC and Eleven Wonders FC in the premier league match.

Eleven Wonders FC have lost one and drawn on of their two premiership matches against Greater Accra clubs.

Inter Allies FC have conceded only one goal in their last seven home games in the premier league.

Eleven Wonders FC have failed to keep a single clean sheet in their last three away fixtures in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams

