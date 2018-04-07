Match Preview: Inter Allies vs WAFA SC- Eleven Is To One hoping to get season back on track

Inter Allies FC will be facing WAFA SC at the Tema stadium on Sunday in negative mood after suffering a humiliation in the hands of the champions last weekend.

Aduana Stars mauled them 6-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park last Sunday and they will be hoping to make positive amends with a victory this weekend.

This defeat is the worst the Eleven Is To One side have ever tasted in the division since joining in the 2013/2014 season which needs to be forgotten quickly.

Japanese-American gaffer Kenichi Yatsuhashi will go into the game without first choice goalkeeper Kwame Baah through suspension.

He was sent off in last Sunday's fixture against Aduana Stars.

Saeed Salifu is in line for his first in the goalposts on Sunday against the Academy lads who come visiting.

Two goal hero in the last home match Joseph Baffour Gyawu is likely to return to the starting lineup for this crunchy fixture.

WAFA SC are making a second away journey in succession for the first time this season as they look to rebound themselves from their first setback of the season.

The Academy lads were 2-0 losers to Elmina Sharks FC at the Babayara stadium last Saturday night.

The Academy boys are determined and sure of recording a second away victory of this campaign because they visit a venue which is familiar to them.

They beat Sunday's opponent at the Tema stadium by 1-0 in 2015.

Aminu Mohammed and Klavs Rasmussen have been boosted ahead of the trip to the harbour city following their nominations for the player and coach of the month of March respectively.

WAFA SC have each of their squad members available for this encounter.

Abukari Ibrahim remains on the injury list.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 6

Inter Allies FC wins = 2

Drawn matches = 2

WAFA SC wins = 2

~Inter Allies FC have lost just twice of their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W4 D1 L2)

~WAFA SC have only one defeat in their last five fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L1)

~Inter Allies FC have suffered only one loss in their last fourteen home games in the league. They have won all of the last four.

(W11 D2 L1)

~WAFA SC have recorded just one victory from their last eleven road trips in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L8)

~Inter Allies FC have been losers just once in their three home fixtures against WAFA SC in the premiership.

(W2 D0 L1)

~WAFA SC have been able to beat Inter Allies FC only once in their last five premier league clashes.

(W1 D2 L2)

~Inter Allies FC have conceded in just two goals in their last twelve home fixtures in the premier league.

~WAFA SC have failed to keep a single clean sheet in all of their last seven away matches in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams

