Match Preview: Karela FC vs Hearts of Oak- Can high-flying newcomers deepen Phobians woes ?

It has been a fantastic week for Karela United FC as they beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 last Thursday and record their first ever away win in the elite division at Wa All Stars with a 1-0 scoreline last Sunday.

The newcomers are in their best elements to tackle giants Hearts of Oak at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park on Wednesday.

They are currently undefeated in their last four premiership matches and look to extend it to five matches unbeaten streak in the midweek by inflicting more pains on the Phobians.

The Pride and Passion goalkeeper Isaac Hagan has kept a clean sheet in each of the last four matches.

Jean Ourega Vital, Maxwell Baakoh and Ampem Dacosta sat out of the weekend's game against Wa All Stars.

They are all available for selection on Wednesday to face the Rainbows.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour is likely to make his debut on Wednesday after recovering fully from an injury.

Emmanuel Ocran is also making a comeback into the team after missing the last five matches.

He could feature in the midweek's fixture if selected by coach Johnson Smith.

Hearts of Oak could not back up their victory over Wa All Stars last midweek as they fell 2-1 at home to Elmina Sharks FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Phobians will thus instantly be willing to return to winning ways to give life to their title ambitions by handing the newly promoted side their first home defeat in the top-flight.

Even though the Rainbow outfit are experiencing a rollercoaster spell this campaign, they are only short of the top spot with just three points.

Recording a victory against Karela United FC on Wednesday will see Hearts of Oak levelled on points with leaders Ashanti Gold SC.

It is going to come easy because the newbies have not lost at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park in a competitive game since its establishment.

The Phobians are traveling to Nzema Aiyinase without head coach Henry Wellington due to a medical condition.

Number two Edward Nii Odoom will direct affairs on the touchline on Wednesday.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Karela United FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Hearts of Oak wins = 0

Karela United FC have lost only one of their last six matches in the league. They are undefeated in the last four.

(W3 D2 L1)

Hearts of Oak have managed just three victories from their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L3)

Karela United FC are unbeaten in their three home league games this season. They have not at home in any league fixture since 2016.

(W2 D1 L0)

Hearts of Oak have recorded only two wins in their last seven away games in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L3)

Karela United FC are hosting Hearts of Oak for the first ever time in the history of the premier league.

Hearts of Oak have not lost in any of their two matches against newly promoted sides in the league this term.

- 1-1 vs. Eleven Wonders FC (Techiman)

- 1-0 vs. Dreams FC (Cape Coast)

Karela United FC have not conceded a single goal in any of their last four fixtures in the premier league.

Hearts of Oak have managed to keep just one clean sheet from their last eight away fixtures in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams

