Match Preview: Liberty Professionals vs AshantiGold- Revived Scientific Lads attempt to halt league leaders in Dansoman

Liberty Professionals go their campaign back to life after recording their first win of the season over the weekend with a 2-0 scoreline to see off newcomers Eleven Wonders FC.

They intend making it two straight victories to get out of the bottom place on the league log.

This won't be coming easily when they host leaders Ashanti Gold SC who remain the only unbeaten side in the premiership this term on Wednesday at the Carl Reindorf park.

The Scientific Soccer Lads will be searching for their first home win with the visit of the Elephants.

It will also be a first victory at Dansoman for Reginald Asante Boateng since he took over the reigns as the head coach

A 2-1 pre-season victory over the four time champions gives the hosts enough confidence to beat them in the midweek.

Emmanuel Addo is the only player on the injury list. All the others are available for selection for the crunchy game.

Ashanti Gold SC had their lead at the top of the league table widen up by four points and undefeated streak also extended to five matches following a derby win last weekend.

Two goals within two minutes in the second half were enough for the Elephants to beat Asante Kotoko SC in a crucial Ashanti Derby last Sunday.

The Miners hope to pounce on their recent form at the Carl Reindorf park to beat Liberty Professionals on Wednesday.

In their last five visits to Dansoman, Ashanti Gold SC have two wins, one draw and two defeats.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been named the best coach of the premier league for the month of March.

This is will serve as an encouragement for him ahead of the game in the capital.

James Akaminko has shrugged off a knock he suffered on Sunday against the Porcupine Warriors to be fit for the match in the midweek.

Left back Roland Amouzou didn't travel with the team to the Greater Accra region. He is out of the game.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 34

Liberty Professionals wins = 12

Drawn matches = 7

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 15

Liberty Professionals have won just two of their last six fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L3)

Ashanti Gold SC are undefeated in their last six games in the premiership. They are the only unbeaten side this season.

(W5 D1 L0)

Liberty Professionals have recorded only one loss in their last six home matches in the premier league.

(W4 D1 L1)

Ashanti Gold SC have been able to win only one of their last six away matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

Liberty Professionals have just two victories in their last ten premier league encounters with Ashanti Gold SC.

(W2 D1 L7)

Ashanti Gold SC have won two of their last five visits to Liberty Professionals in the premiership.

(W2 D1 L2)

Liberty Professionals have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last seven home games in the premiership.

Ashanti Gold SC have conceded in each of their last six premier league matches as the visitors.

By Nuhu Adams

