Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Elmina Sharks- Castro Sarfo takes charge of first Wa All Stars match

Wa All Stars brought their campaign back on track after recording their first victory of the season last weekend.

They beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Malik Jabir park in Wa.

The Northern Blues are hopeful of making it two wins in a row when they play as hosts to Elmina Sharks FC at the Len Clay stadium this Saturday after their venue was moved for a live TV broadcast.

Sarfo Castro has been appointed the new head coach of the Northerners replacing Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari who was asked to step aside last week.

He leads the team for the first time in Saturday's fixture.

Castro has a full strength squad to travel to Obuasi this weekend's league game.

David Abagna Sandan has his head on the high ahead of the game after being named Most Promising Star in the 2017 FA Cup awards last Wednesday.

Elmina Sharks FC are making a journey to Obuasi with some gained confidence following their 2-0 win against WAFA SC at the Babayara stadium last Saturday.

The win over the Academy boys was the first for the "Botweaku Mba" this campaign after losing and drawing their previous two matches.

The Sea Animals are optimistic of making their last season dominance over the Northern Blues count on Saturday evening.

They beat them 2-0 in Elmina and held them to a 1-1 draw at Wa on their maiden campaign in the top-flight.

With the exception of keeper Joseph Essam, who suffered a serious on the opening day, tactician Yaw Acheampong has all other players available for the game on the weekend.

Richard Attah with two clean sheets in his two appearances this season, is expected to keep his place as the number one for Saturday's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 2

Wa All Stars wins = 0

Drawn matches = 1

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 1

Wa All have managed to record only one victory in their last five matches in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L3)

Elmina Sharks FC have just two victories in their last six fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L3)

Wa All Stars are undefeated in their last ten home matches in the premier league.

(W7 D3 L0)

Elmina Sharks FC have been able to win three of their last six premiership games as the guests.

(W3 D0 L3)

With the match coming on at the Len Clay stadium, this will be the first meeting between Wa All Stars and Elmina Sharks FC at a neutral venue.

Elmina Sharks FC have played as visitors to Wa All Stars only once in the premiership. They drew 1-1 in Wa last season.

Wa All Stars have kept only three clean sheets out of their last eight home fixtures in the premier league.

Elmina Sharks FC have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last five away games in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

