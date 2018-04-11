Match Preview: WAFA SC vs Medeama- Academy Boys under pressure to win at 'fortress'

WAFA SC will host Medeama SC on Wednesday at the Sogakope park looking to start collecting points again following two consecutive losses to Elmina Sharks FC and Inter Allies FC.

The Academy boys need quick response to their stumble with a victory against the Yellow and Mauves.

They will see their home unbeaten run extended to forty seven matches if they are able to avoid a defeat by Medeama SC in the midweek fixture.

Klavs Rasmussen's boys are expecting the league's best player of the month for March, Aminu Mohammed to recover from a knock to be able to face the Yellow and Mauves.

He couldn't make the journey to Tema last Sunday where they were 1-0 losers to the Eleven Is To One side.

Mohammed has scored in each of their home games this season with both coming from free-kicks.

Forward Daniel Lomotey Agbloe is likely to make comeback for Wednesday's game. He missed last weekend's fixture through an injury.

Medeama SC are traveling to the Volta region for midweek's fixture having at the back of their minds their recent form against the Academy lads at the Sogakope park.

The last two visits to WAFA SC in premiership have all ended in a stalemate.

The Yellow and Mauves had a rest last weekend since Aduana Stars were involved in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

Enough for them to pounce on their recent dominance against the Academy lads.

Medeama SC have not lost in any of their last five matches in the premier league against WAFA SC.

Trainer Samuel Boadu will have all his players available for the trip since there is no injury concerns at the moment.

Centre back Ibrahim Yaro is coming back to the field for the first time since he was named the best defender in the 2017 FA Cup.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 6

WAFA SC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 2

Medeama SC wins = 3

WAFA SC have only two victories in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L3)

Medeama SC have been defeated just once in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L1)

WAFA SC have not lost in any of their last forty six home fixtures in the premiership.

(W34 D12 L0)

Medeama SC are winless in their last five travels in the premier league.

(W0 D2 L3)

WAFA SC have not beaten Medeama SC in any of their last five premier league meetings.

(W0 D2 L3)

Medeama SC have recorded just one loss in their three journeys to WAFA SC in the premiership. All last two have been draws.

(W0 D2 L1)

WAFA SC have been able to keep eight clean sheets from their last ten home games in the premier league.

Medeama SC have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last eleven away fixtures in the league.

By Nuhu Adams

