Match Report: Aduana Stars 0-0 Asante Kotoko - 10-man Porcupine Warriors earn point at Dormaa

Asante Kotoko remained unbeaten under head coach Steve Pollack following a goalless stalemate at the dreaded Nana Agyemang Badu park against Aduana Stars on Monday afternoon.

Kotoko finished the game with ten men as midfielder Jackson Owusu received his marching orders on 72 minutes after a rough challenge.

The home fans seem unhappy after the final whistle. The points dropped means Aduana remain two points behind leaders WAFA, who failed to claim maximum points in Dansoman last Friday.

Aduana Stars saw plenty of the ball in the first half but they failed to break resolute defense.

It was the same story in the second half, the home side dominated play but they failed to convert the chances they had.

Kotoko on the other hand relied on counter attacks which in some occasions they came close but they also fluffed their lines. They are now 10 points adrift top spot.

