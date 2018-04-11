MATCH REPORT: Aduana Stars 4-1 Eleven Wonders - Ruthless Fire Boys hammer Eleven Wonders wonderfully

Aduana Stars continues their free scoring play by hammering Techiman Eleven Wonders 4-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa Ahenkoro on Wednesday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

Two goals in each half ensured the home side recorded the convincing win over their visitors who look leaky at the back in their last two Premier League games.

Sam Adams opened the scoring for the Fire Boys before Nathaniel Asamoah increased the tally to three before the break.

Full back Hafiz Adams increased the tally to three before Salifu Cisse reduced the tally for the visitors but Gideon Kyeremeh restored the lead with some few minutes to end the game.

Following the massive win, Aduana Stars have scored 16 goals in their last three games - 6 against Inter Allies, 6 against FOSA Jnrs and 4 against Eleven Wonders.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)