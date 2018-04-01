MATCH REPORT: Aduana Stars 6-0 Inter Allies - On-fire Yahaya Mohammed leads Fire Boys onslaught over Capeli Boys

Yahaya Mohammed led Aduana Stars to massacre Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa Ahenkoro by handing them a 6-0 defeat in the fourth week fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

A first half hat trick by on-fire Yahaya Mohammed weakened Kenichi's boys who were reduced to 10-men following Kwame Baah's dismissal in the early minutes of the game.

Yahaya Mohammed was granted another opportunity to register a double-brace from a spot kick but he shot wide.

Both sides returned from the break with Aduana Stars pushing for more goals which never stopped coming.

Bright Adjei increased the tally to four with Nathaniel Asamoah adding the fifth momenta later.

Skipper Emmanuel Akuoko added the 6th goal few minutes to the end of the game to hand Inter Allies their greatest defeat since joining the top flight.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

