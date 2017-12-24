Match Report: Asante Kotoko 0-0 Hearts of Oak- Phobians win Ghana @60 match 3-1 on aggregate
Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 at Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the return leg to win the Ghana @60 Anniversary Cup.
The Phobians triumphed 3-1 on aggregate after the first leg win at the Accra Sports Stadium on 1 May with goals from Kwame Kizito, Thomas Abbey and Patrick Razak.
Defender Awal Mohammed got the consolation for Kotoko.
Sunday's match was over-shadowed by Saddick Adams injury in the first half where he suffered concussion.
The hat-trick hero during the FA Cup final two months ago in Tamale was later rushed to the hospital.