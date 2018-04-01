MATCH REPORT: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders - Goal shy Porcupine Warriors pip newcomers Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko pipped newly promoted side Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after a wonderful strike from Jordan Opoku.

The Porcupine Warriors had to leave it late until the 85th minute veteran for the veteran midfielder tap home the match winner.

Substitute Baba Mahama connected brilliantly with forward Mawuli Osei who outwitted his marker to put through Jordan Opoku who forcefully and relentlessly pushed harder to tap home as goalkeeper John Moosie came out of the sticks.

The visitors held the home side to a barren scoreline before the break in what seemed a bit 50-50 performance.

Both sides returned with Asante Kotoko making a swift change - bringing in Obed Owusu for Sylla Mohammed.

The Porcupine Warriors pushed for what could define the game but Wonder kept defending well until Jordan pierced through the defence to break the virginity of the game.

Wonders nearly lived up to their name after Jordan' opener with Abdul Wahab launching on a defensive blunder by Awudu Nafiu to tap home the equaliser but referee Wiseman Ghansah saw that as an offside.

Eleven Wonders protested vehemently but they could only leave in disappointment ad the Porcupine Warriors moved on with their one goal project.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

