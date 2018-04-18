Match Report: Asante Kotoko 1-1 Berekum Chelsea - Pressure mounts on Fabin as Porcupines held at home

Asante Kotoko were made to settle for a point in a must-win Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday at the Baba Yara stadium.

They drew 1-1 at home to extend their winless run to two games after Sunday's shock defeat at Dreams with pressure mounting on head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Kotoko had high hopes of returning to winning ways against the poor travellers but it was the Blues who drew first blood. Former Ghana U-20 star Latif Salifu capitalise on poor defending to slot the ball into the back of the net on the stroke of halftime.

The goal, however, lasted for five minutes after the restart as Frederick Boateng restored parity with a great finish.

Kotoko went all out in search of the winning goal but a resolute Berekum Chelsea stood tall as the game ended 1-1.

Kotoko have now gone two games without a win and are seventh with 10 points after a quite decent start which saw in the top four.

