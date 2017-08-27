Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Bolga All Stars - Abass, Mohammed score to condemn Bolga to relegation

Asante Kotoko maintained their title hopes with a 2-1 win over Bolga All Stars on Sunday, condemning the Bolgatanga-based outfit to relegation in their first season in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Steven Pollack called on his charges to respond after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of WAFA and they did in brilliant fashion.

First half goals from Yakubu Mohammed and Abass Mohammed earned the Porcupine Warriors all three points against beleaguered side.

Kotoko are now third on 39 points while Bolga All Stars are languishing at the bottom of the league log on 12 points.

And the Kotoko will have their confidence restored following no wins in their two outstanding games against Hearts of Oak and WAFA.

Asante Kotoko were on top from the off and it was no surprise when they eventually broke through in the 16th minute.

Midfielder Jackson Owusu sent an inch perfect pass to Abass who literally passed the ball into the net.

Six minutes later another Mohammed, this time Yakubu increased the tally. Kwame Boahen and Emmanuel Gyamfi played quick 1-2 with Boahen teeing up Yakubu to lob over the goalie.

There was little danger although Imoro Ibrahim got a consolation goal against the run of play.

The only question on a comfortable afternoon appeared to be how many more Kotoko would score.

And Yakubu was guilty of squandering glaring opportunities including a penalty in the second half.

Kwame Boahen picked up man of the match award.

