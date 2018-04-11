Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs - Porcupine Warriors leave it late to beat Crabs in Kumasi

Frederick Boateng scored a late winner for Asante Kotoko, who returned to winning ways by beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

Boateng clinched three points in the 82nd minute after running onto a brilliant pass from Obed Owusu and shooting past goalkeeper Danso Wiredu Mensah.

Owusu gave Kotoko the lead after 15 minutes but a resilient Dwarfs side equalised through Solomon Okudzeto eight minutes into the second half.

Buoyed by the goal, Dwarfs went all out for maximum points but were dealt a huge blow as Awudu Masawudu was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Thereafter the game tilted in favour of the hosts who grabbed the winning goal with eight minutes remaining.

The win means Kotoko have not lost a home game since their 0-1 loss to New Edubiase on 23rd April 2016.

They occupy the fourth position and are three points behind leaders AshantiGold while Dwarfs have dropped to the relegation zone.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)