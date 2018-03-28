Match Report: AshantiGold 1-0 Karela FC- Miners grind out third straight win to remain top

Ashanti Gold SC kept their 100% record intact after making it three successive victories with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Karela United FC at the Len Clay stadium on Wednesday.

CK Akonnor maintained the team that beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 last Saturday.

Mubarik Yusif from the bench made his debut after replacing

Karela United FC coach handed a maiden appearance to Sierra Leone international Donald Wellington as he made about three changes in the lineup from the last game.

The hosts made the early incursions in the game with James Akaminko forcing goalkeeper Isaac Hagan to make a very good save in the 5th minutes.

In the 20th minute, Shafiu Mumuni came close to open the scoring but his effort was collected by Isaac Hagan again.

Two minutes later, right back Isaac Kwain saw his brilliant free-kick tipped off the crossbar by Ashanti Gold SC goalie George Owu.

On the stroke of halftime, George Owu was nearly beaten by a free-kick from the centre by Imoro Ibrahim.

Ten minutes after recess, Richard Osei Agyemang headed home the only goal of the game after the Karela United FC defenders were caught ball following a free-kick from Appiah McCarthy.

Another spectacular save by goalkeeper George Owu denied Karela United FC the equalizer after an excellent free-kick from Isaac Kwain.

Ashanti Gold SC now lead the pack with nine points followed by WAFA SC with seven.

The Elephants will take on Bechem United in their next fixture whilst the new boys tackle Ebusua Dwarfs at home.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)