Match Report: AshantiGold 3-0 Ebusua Dwarfs- Brilliant Richard Ocran delivers for the resurgent Miners

AshantiGold SC dominated Ebusua Dwarfs at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium and won 3-0 in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League.

AshantiGold needed 42 minutes to break the deadlock, as Richard Ocran's artful penalty kick beat goalkeeper Richard Ofori apparently having expected the ball to sail over.

Amos Addai's flick was saved at the near post by the All Stars goalkeeper and Hans Kwoffie was inches away from turning Mumuni Shaffiu's cross goalwards, as AshantiGold continued to dominate the first half without adding to the scoreline. Hans Kwoffie doubled the lead the Miners in the 86th minute after the away defenders were caught ball watching. Richard Ocran registered his second of the afternoon with a sublime strike in time added on to seal the win for the resurgent Miners.

AshantiGold maintain their 15th spot with 16 points despite their big win.

