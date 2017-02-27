Match Report: AshantiGold 0-1 Asante Kotoko - Yakubu Mohammed strikes to silence former side and send Porcupines joint top

Yakubu Mohammed netted the only goal of the game as Asante Kotoko went joint top of the Ghana Premier League table with a less-than convincing 1-0 victory over regional rivals Ashanti Gold.

Yakubu Mohammed came back to haunt his former club at the Len clay stadium by scoring to secure victory for new club kotoko.

The Adansi derby, called off after first half due to heavy rain on Sunday, was replayed on Monday, February 27.

The match on Sunday was postponed with the score tied at 1-1. Amos Addai had cancelled out Yakubu Mohammed's early strike for the visitors., But he did score again and this time it was all Kotoko needed to earn bragging rights against the Miners.

The first half produced no goals with both sides failing to utilize their chances but it was not the case of the second department.

Zdravko Lugarusic's men capitalised on dire defending to secure full spoils. Striker Yakubu Mohammed fired from close range.

Ashgold, however, were unlucky to grab the equaliser as goalkeeper Felix Annang pulled off brilliant saves at the dying embers of the match.

